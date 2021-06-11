Felpham farmers' market: Excitement and optimism ahead of first event

In a bid to boost local trade, businesswoman Rachel Higbee revealed earlier this year that she was planning to start a new venture in Felpham

The market, which will consist of up to 25 food and drink stalls, will take place at Felpham Village Hall on the second Saturday of each month from 9am until 1pm.

"People are so positive and optimistic about it," Rachel said. "It's been quite hard work getting it all together but it's been amazing.

"We've had massive interest. When we put out feelers on Facebook, there was an immediate, incredibly overwhelming response and it has snowballed from there.

"They are really looking forward to it. Word is really getting out and it's great for the village and surrounding areas.

"It's going to be a really brilliant market."

The stalls will include a range of fresh food, drinks and other products, all produced locally, including; seafood; artisan bread; cheeses; vegetables; olive oils; honey; jams; chutney; gin; wine; beers; flowers; plants; eggs; ice cream, take-away coffees, teas and cakes and vegan toiletries.

Rachel added: "There will also be a photography stand and one craft stand selling candles and tea lights.

"I've really tried to make it as local as possible for sustainability and the environment. I want to help to support local businesses and producers and also hopefully increase trade in Felpham.

"Felpham is very quiet on a Saturday so we need to boost the area. It's a great sailing village but we need people to come in and spend some money and use the local shops."

Rachel said the town crier, Jane Smith, will be attending the first event on Saturday.

She added: "We've been offered free parking at The Fox and The George Inn and there's also two other free car parks in Felpham."

Rachel said there could eventually be more than one market each month, if there is demand for it