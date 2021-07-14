Dozens of shoppers welcomed to newest retail experience in Selsey

Wilf’s Yard Selsey opened at the St Wilfrid’s Hospice shop on High Street this week.

The Selsey Shantymen welcomed dozens of shoppers after the ribbon cutting with a 'roaring rendition of drunken sailor and other nautical shanties'.

After 28 years of trading, the shop will now have an expanded retail space of over 980 square feet and now accepting donated goods there for the first time.

New shop manager Michelle Dagwell said: “All our staff and volunteers have worked so well to transform this place into a vibrant market-like space that’s got something for all the family.

"We will now be offering a much greater variety of goods, including small furniture.

"We want our supporters to always feel they can find something affordable and feel they're making a difference”.

Those interested in volunteering for the new shop can call 01243 755185 or email [email protected]

You can find the opening hours for Selsey and St Wilfrid’s other shops at stwh.co.uk/shops together with guidance on how to donate goods safely.

