‘Devastated and in tears’: Nando’s Crawley one of 50 shut due to chicken shortage crisis
A popular Crawley restuarant has been forced to temporarily shut amid a chicken shortage.
Nando’s in Crawley Leisure Park is shut today for eat-in, delivery and collection, a statement on the company’s website said.
And it seems the closure is down to a shortage of chicken with the firm say it was having a ‘mare’ and customers across the country left in a flap.
One on Twitter messaged the chain of restaurants famed for its spicy poultry products, saying: “I hope you’re happy. Last night I had a devastated three-year-old who couldn’t have her Nando’s treat.
“Apparently we couldn’t have a takeaway due to chicken shortage, but we could eat in. Don’t personally understand the logic. Ivy left in tears and chipless.”
In a statement on Twitter, the chicken giant responded: “The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now.
“This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates!”
National media is reporting around 50 outlets are shut across the country.
But according to the firm’s website the Horsham restaurant remains open today.
Nando’s has been approached for further comment.