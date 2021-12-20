Crawley's Taco Bell is not opening on scheduled date - this is what they had to say
Those hoping to get a taco in Crawley's newest restaurant tomorrow (Tuesday, December 21) will be disappointed.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:21 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:22 pm
Taco Bell have confirmed they new branch at 7 Grande Parade, High Street, will not open as scheduled.
A spokesperson for Taco Bell said: "Unfortunately, the Crawley restaurant will not open as planned tomorrow, due to unforeseen circumstances."
They added they would provide us with an updat as soon as possible