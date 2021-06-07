Community developer in Adur chosen for CALA Homes bursary

The Adur Collective Community Land Trust, which was set up last year by a group of residents, has been granted £1,000 under the Community Bursary initiative.

The trust is a community benefit society, acting as a not-for-profit developer to build homes for community use forever.

Lancing Manor Cricket Club and Dangerous Dads in Bognor Regis will also each receive a £1,000 donation.

CALA Homes sales adviser Maria Aspinall, senior site manager Alistair Campbell and site mananger Chris Cox announce the Community Bursary donations for West Sussex

Richard Walbourn, regional managing director of CALA Homes, said: “The last 12 months have been particularly hard for the charity and volunteering sectors, with many now seeing reduced funding at a time when local communities need their services most.

“CALA aims to make a positive and lasting contribution to the communities in which we build and that’s important now more than ever. We know that this year’s bursary will mean a great deal to the charities selected and we can’t wait to follow their progress and see how the donations will make a real difference to local people.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to apply to the CALA Community Bursary this year and commend each and every one of them on the fantastic work they are doing within their communities.”

The Community Bursary initiative invites charities, voluntary organisations and community groups to apply for a share of funding, and more than 300 worthy causes have between them received more than £300,000 since it was launched in 2016.