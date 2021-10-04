Chichester city centre is joining with more than 100 UK towns, to put on £5 offers across two weeks in October.

Fiver Fest, which will run from October 9 to October 23 is a free to join national campaign, that encourages people to support their local high street by spending £5 a week with a small businesses.

It is devised and run by Totally Locally, a Grass Roots high street organisation, since 2010. Read more about the scheme hereHelen Marshall, CEO and Vice Chair of Chichester BID said: “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for the city centre.

"These £5 offers are a great way to encourage people to come and discover and support our wonderful independents. It is the independent shops and businesses that make our city so special and unique.”

Some of the offers from independent businesses in the city centre include:

- Tea or coffee and a slice of cake for £5 from Paulo’s in Draper’s Yard, Café Paradiso and Yum Coffee in Draper’s Yard

- A Moroccan oil hydration or eepair add-on treatment from Q Hair & Beauty for £5

- Izzy and Oliver wine glasses from Present Surprise for £5

- £5 off all products over £20 at Art For All

- Red Apple Door Stop, make your own sewing kit for £5 from Clothkits

- Photo Mug for £5 from Whitbys