Business boom for West Sussex company running computers off cow manure

Bury-based Easy Crypto Hunter says it has taken £5 million in sales bookings so far this year.

And, it says, enquiries have surged after Elon Musk attacked Bitcoin mining for guzzling energy created by harmful fossil fuels.

Mining Bitcoin usually requires a super-powerful, energy-intensive computer, and most mining is done in China where energy costs are far cheaper than in the UK.

Josh Riddett's computers run off cow manure

But Easy Crypto Hunter chief executive Josh Riddett’s mining machines — measuring 70cm x 35cm x 40cm — are designed to mine other digital currencies like Ravencoin and Ethereum and use far less energy.

Josh — who was among delegates at an EU summit on crypto last year — says the company has been experiencing huge growth in sales among the UK’s agricultural community as farmers tap into on-site renewable energy like solar, hydro, wind or anaerobic digestion.

One green site hosts 40 mining computers which run 24/7. The site is powered using anaerobic digestion machines which turn animal waste into renewable energy.

Farmers with renewable energy sources can sell their power to the National Grid — but they can earn up to ten times more by running a crypto mining machine instead.

Easy Crypto Hunter now has more than 250 registered customers and is believed to be the only seller of crypto mining machines in the UK with a bricks and mortar office.

Josh said: “Elon Musk wiped billions off global crypto markets when he said Bitcoin mining was bad for the environment but what we’re doing couldn’t be greener.

“Our computers are capable of mining hundreds of different digital currencies but we don’t mine Bitcoin because it’s not as energy efficient as other coins and it’s not as profitable.

“When we started this business four years ago, green energy wasn’t on our customers’ radar, but now it’s approximately 40 per cent of our business, and growing every day.