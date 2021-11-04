Director Josh Lane, who founded the shop with friend Mark Harfield, said: “Our launch night saw more than 125 people turn up for the Halloween-themed opening party. We had a live riders demo on the night.
Based at Unit G, Five Stones, Littlehampton, the new shop is for the thriving skateboarding community, with an indoor mini ramp, lessons, group hires and community sessions alongside the shop.
BOARD AF launched its new skate shop and mini ramp for the skateboarding community at Unit G, Five Stones, Littlehampton, with a Halloween party on Sunday. Pictures: Sue Surita
