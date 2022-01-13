Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz: Rustington restaurant seeks toy donations for child safe room
Toys and play equipment are sought by a new Rustington restaurant as the owners set about turning the old HSBC bank vault into a child safe room.
Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz is keen to give a good home to toys that are easy to clean and safe for children.
Husband-and-wife team James and Echo Stone, who own the chain of American-style diners, have a policy of recycling and repurposing when they can.
James said: “We don’t buy anything new unless we have to.”
Read More
They are making the most of the fact they have taken over the old HSBC and are turning the original bank vault into a brilliant child play area, calling it a ‘safe space’.
No cuddly toys can be accepted but other donations can be dropped off at 144-146 The Street, Rustington, next to Specsavers.
Everything will be health and safety checked before the restaurant officially opens on February 14.
If you are interested to read more about the philosophy behind the restaurant and how some well-known street artists have been decorating the inside, CLICK HERE