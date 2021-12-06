Arundel pub scoops top award in competition

The Swan Hotel in High Street, run by Beata Slapikaite, was named the winner of the category in this year’s Griffin Trophy – the annual Pub of the Year competition from Fuller, Smith and Turner.

The Swan Hotel is described as an 'Arundel institution' and a 'perfect example of all that’s great about the traditional English inn'.

With a roaring fire, contemporary and delicious comfort food, well-kept real ales, beautiful bedrooms and even a castle backdrop.

Photo shows (from left to right): Jasmine Hobby, Deputy Manager, and Beata Slapikaite, General Manager, of The Swan Hotel, Arundel, receiving their award from Fuller, Smith & Turner Chairman, Michael Turner

The pub sits on a corner right at the heart of Arundel, where it has served the local community and weary travellers, since 1759.

The Griffin Trophy is open to all Fuller’s 210 managed pubs and potels and 174 Tenanted Inns.

Following an extensive selection process, the eight finalists of The Griffin Trophy were all visited by chairman Michael Turner, chief executive Simon Emeny, and marketing director Jane Jones to choose the category and overall winners.

Beata’s prize for winning the category comprises a £2,000 holiday voucher, a staff party, and an engraved plaque for the pub.

Michael Turner said: “Beata and her excellent team make sure that every visit to The Swan Hotel is a pleasure.

"The standard of customer service is impeccable, and this is clearly reflected in The Swan’s continued success and the number of regular guests that stay there.

"With the imposing Arundel Castle behind it – the site really is stunning on the outside and even better inside.

"During lockdown, Beata and her team picked up their paint brushes, touched up all the chips and scratches, and really brought the look and feel of the pub back to tip top condition – despite the last refurbishment being over three years ago.

"She is a real dynamo, running an excellent business and also investing time and training in her team.

"Beata has trained several prospective general managers for Fuller’s – and if they deliver to her high standards, the Company’s future is in great hands.”

Beata Slapikaite said: “I adore The Swan, and Arundel – it has been my home for 11 years. With my head chef, Thomas Baker, and my fantastic team, I just love serving my wonderful locals and entertaining guests to our beautiful and historic town.