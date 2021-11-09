If you live in the town and have relatives coming to stay for Christmas, we can help with ideas, as we highlight 11 of the best value hotels in Worthing, according to Tripadvisor.
1. The Ardington Hotel
The Ardington Hotel is a family owned and managed hotel in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, perfectly located for access to the town centre and seafront. Picture: Google Maps.
2. BeX Rooms
BeX Rooms is situated in Arundel Road, Worthing, with the South Downs National Park on its doorstep and the beach just a ten-minute drive away. Picture: Google Maps.
3. The Coach and Horses
The Coach and Horses, on the edge of the South Downs National Park, opened new rooms in summer 2019, all tastefully designed to incorporate style and comfort. The restaurant offers a large menu of home-cooked food. Picture: Google Maps.
4. Brewhouse and Kitchen
Brewhouse and Kitchen, in Wykeham Road, Worthing, is situated next to Victoria Park, within walking distance of the beach and the town centre. Picture: Google Maps.