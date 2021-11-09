Worthing, home of the iconic Dome Cinema, is perfectly situated between the sea and the South Downs

11 of the best value hotels in Worthing, according to Tripadvisor

Looking for a place to stay with seafront, rolling hills and great shops all to hand? Worthing is one of the biggest seaside towns on the south coast, with the advantage of the South Downs National Park on its doorstep.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 3:32 pm

If you live in the town and have relatives coming to stay for Christmas, we can help with ideas, as we highlight 11 of the best value hotels in Worthing, according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Ardington Hotel

The Ardington Hotel is a family owned and managed hotel in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, perfectly located for access to the town centre and seafront. Picture: Google Maps.

2. BeX Rooms

BeX Rooms is situated in Arundel Road, Worthing, with the South Downs National Park on its doorstep and the beach just a ten-minute drive away. Picture: Google Maps.

3. The Coach and Horses

The Coach and Horses, on the edge of the South Downs National Park, opened new rooms in summer 2019, all tastefully designed to incorporate style and comfort. The restaurant offers a large menu of home-cooked food. Picture: Google Maps.

4. Brewhouse and Kitchen

Brewhouse and Kitchen, in Wykeham Road, Worthing, is situated next to Victoria Park, within walking distance of the beach and the town centre. Picture: Google Maps.

