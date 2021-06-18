Questionable Ethics at Hounds Escape rooom

11 fun places to visit in Crawley this weekend

Do you have plans for the weekend?

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 18th June 2021, 12:10 pm

The weather forecast says there may be a little bit of rain on Sunday but don't let it stop you enjoy what Crawley has to offer.

Here are 11 fun things (in no particular order!) you could get up to in Crawley this weekend .

1. Go Ape, Tilgate Park

There is a Treetop adventure, a treetop challenge and the Segway Adventure. Visit https://goape.co.uk/locations/Crawley to book or more information

2. In the Heights

You can catch the film adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical at Cineworld Crawley. Tells the story of Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life. Book tickets at https://www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley

3. Hounds Escape

Southern Dis-Comfort is Hounds’ newest live game attraction at Hounds Escape. Themed around hillbillys, motorbikes and moonshine, “Southern Dis-Comfort” is completely immersive, full of hidden secrets and will put your observation and perception skills to the test. Visit https://www.houndsescape.co.uk/ for more information

4. Tulleys Farm

There is lots of fun to be had at Tulleys Farm from the Drive-In cinema to the Escape Rooms, including the new Spell Craft room. Visit www.tulleysfarm.com/ to book or for more information

