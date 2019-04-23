Closure of Chichester's Poundland confirmed

Rumours that Chichester's Poundland is set to close have been confirmed by the store's assistant manager this morning (Tuesday).

Numerous reports on social media over the Easter weekend claimed the store was earmarked for closure in May.

When approached for comment on the speculation, Marek Golebowski, assistant manager for the store, said: "We are closing on May 11 as our lease is finishing.

"Our staff are being re-located to stores in Bognor Regis, Worthing, Portsmouth and Crawley."

Mr Golebowski said he was 'not sure' if Chichester's Poundland store would be moving to another site in the city.

Poundland's head office has been approached for comment.

