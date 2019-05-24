Chilgrove pub crowned Best in the South East

Staff at a Chilgrove pub are 'extremely proud' after the watering hole was crowned Best in the South East.

The White Horse, in High Street, was awarded the accolade in the Pub and Bar Awards 2019, a feat the pub's landlord has called 'the greatest honour'.

Richard Miller, the landlord of The White Horse, said: "The whole White Horse team are extremely proud to have been awarded the Best in the South East accolade, after previously winning Best in West Sussex for the third time, in the prestigious Pub and Bar Awards 2019.

"It is the greatest honour to represent out region and county with this award.

"I am incredibly proud of the entire White Horse family and this award reflects their constant hard work and commitment to providing an unrivalled experience for each and every guest who visits us.”

Judges were said to have been impressed with the pub's dedication to sourcing local food and its emphasis on sustainable food. The surrounding country side also played a part in the decision with the pub being sat at the foot of the South Downs.

This regional winner accolade is awarded to pubs that deliver on marks of quality, assessing every element that goes into making a hospitality experience 'truly excellent'.