Chichester retailers host entertainment for all at relaunch

Retailers in Chichester’s East Street have joined to celebrate a grand reopening as they wave goodbye to scaffolding.

After being surrounded with scaffolding since the end of March, many Eastgate Square retailers joined on Saturday, June 8 to celebrate and offer customers exclusive offers.

Staff from retailers such as Jane Bulbeck, The Bazaar, Charlie Harper’s, Hair at No 4, and Amplifon – the hearing aid centre – were joined by customers, the town crier, buskers and various entertainment acts to mark the special occasion.

Jane Bulbeck, said: “Everyone enjoyed the party atmosphere, Prosecco flowed and the sun shone.”