'Chichester Networking group gave me a huge confidence boost'

A businesswoman has described the confidence boost she got after joining a local networking club.

Sports therapist Laura Griffiths, 34, lives in Emsworth with her partner and two sons, seven-year-old Toby, and Monty who is eight months old. Laura struggled with managing her business and juggling work and family commitments.

She said: “This is the third time I have set up the business. On the previous two attempts I’ve not had the confidence to follow it through.

“It has been running for about two or three months and I have been networking since the beginning of April.”

The group, called Mumpreneurs, allows business owners to share advice, support, and contacts and is made up of 16 groups stretching from Eastbourne to Bournemouth.

Laura added: “It’s challenging but I wouldn’t have been able to do it with any other networking group. It just fits in perfectly and does what it says on the tin. There’s not a bad word you can say about it with such an understanding group of people — it’s just lovely.

“This time around, touch wood, [running the business] has been very positive and it feels different. It’s a really good confidence boost.”

For more information call: 01273 681 484.