Chichester ‘film and fizz festival’ cancelled

A ‘film and fizz festival’ planned in Chichester at the end of September has been cancelled, event organisers have confirmed.

Prosecco in the Park was due to be held in Priory Park and Chichester District Council recently granted a premises licence to show films on a big screen and sell alcohol for a three-day period.

However organisers Arena Sports Live Ltd have announced the cancellation of its final three events this summer in Chichester, Hereford and Oxford.

The company blamed the decision on projected low attendance and the unpredictable British summer.

Full refunds will be issued for those who have pre-purchased tickets through ticket provider Universe.

On its website, events organiser Matt Bates wrote: “It’s never a good thing to have to cancel an event, but we have to be honest and realistic with the projected low attendance and our unpredictable British summer hasn’t been as we expected.

“We have tried our hardest to launch this great new event but with such low ticket sales leading up to the event, it’s clear to see that people are waiting to see what the weather does on the day of the event and naturally this places us in a very vulnerable position; one that isn’t healthy for staging a successful event.”

The organisers thanked customers for their support and understand and ‘sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we hope that our customers understand’.

The premises licence was granted for one year with effect from September 26, as the three-day event was planned for September 27-29.

With the cancellation of this year’s event Arena Sports Live could hold an event between May 1, 2020 and September 25, 2020, but this would be dependent on securing the hire of the land from the council.

For more information visit the event’s website.