Cat-only clinic in Worthing re-opens after expansion

A Worthing veterinary clinic that specialises in cats has re-opened after expansion.

Cat’s Whiskers, in South Farm Road, will be holding an open day on Sunday, with the mayor cutting the ribbon at 11am, so people can see the refurbishments.

Cat's Whiskers staff, from left, Jess Coleman, Kate Bloomfield, Amanda Nicholls, George Batchelor-Kent and Alison Dunkley. Photo by Derek Martin DM1941832a

The new-look clinic was launched on Tuesday, with a larger reception area and new extension, housing a theatre, surgery preparation area and consultation rooms for the nurses.

Alison Dunkley, practice manager, said: “Over the past couple of years, the benefits of us being a cat-only practice have seen the numbers grow, so we wanted more space to treat the animals.”

The independent veterinary clinic was set up by Amanda Nicholls, director, in 2010, specialising in cats.

Alison said: “Our clinic is set up to provide a calm, stress-free vet experience for cats and clients.

Cat's Whiskers clinic in Worthing has been refurbished. Photo by Derek Martin DM1941844a

“Cats hate going to the vet. They work on scent, so if they smell other animals, they will instantly be scared. We are cat only, so there are no other smells from different animals, and we use Feliway, which helps them to relax.

“We have found when the cats are less stressed, they do respond better to treatment.

“We also like to help clients to understand what they can do at home to help their cat before they come to the clinic, such as getting the carrier out two weeks beforehand.”

The old consultation room has been replaced and now, instead of an examination table, there will be different shelves at different levels on the wall.

Director Amanda Nicholls in a consultation room. Photo by Derek Martin DM1941822a

Alison said: “Cats like to be up high, where they feel less threatened, and this gives us a chance to assess their mobility.”

Another addition is the cat trees in the reception area, which staff are very excited about.

Alison explained: “When clients sit down, they will be able to place the cat carrier on the tree next to them.”

Clients come from Chichester to Hove, Pulborough and Storrington. The new service area at the back offers parking, accessible via St Lawrence Lane.

The open day will run from 11am to 2pm on Sunday, April 28, to include a charity raffle for Worthing Cat Welfare Trust.