The business has just launched its huge in-store Christmas display, which features Santa’s workshop, a steam train and a ‘gonk factory’.

It also includes a Hope Tree with rainbow coloured baubles and lights.

Each sparkling bauble sold will raise £1 for the Chailey Heritage Foundation, an Ofsted-awarded ‘outstanding’ special school in North Chaley.

UpCountry Garden Centre near Haywards Heath has launched its Christmas display, which features a Hope Tree donating money to Chailey Heritage. Picture: UpCountry.

An UpCountry spokesperson said Chailey Heritage Foundation is ‘one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neuro disabilities’.

The school is also UpCountry’s official charity partner.

Shoppers can purchase baubles online as well.