Bognor Regis wedding fayre: Mums join forces to host first event

Bognor Regis mums Zoe Pniewski and Chloe Gover-Wren are joining forces to hold their first wedding fayre.

The fayre, which will take place at the Jubilee Hall in Elmer Road, Middleton, on Sunday, March 15, from 10am to 4pm, will include photographers, beauticians, wedding and formal attire, cake makers, travel, stationary, venues and wedding transport, as well as entertainers and singers.

Zoe Pniewski and Chloe Gover-Wren

Zoe, who manages My Special Event, and Chloe, who runs Vintage Tea Birds, came up with the idea while discussing their love of all things weddings and events over coffee a few months ago.

Chloe, whose business specialises in vintage crockery hire and entertainment, said: “I just love helping people with their special day, it’s great that we have so many businesses involved!”

Wedding and event planner Zoe said: “I am delighted that the two of us are bringing local suppliers under one roof, it is going to be a great day. If you’re getting married this year, do come down and join us.”

Entry to the fayre is free.