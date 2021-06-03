Bognor ice cream parlour scoops 3 awards in National Ice Cream Championships

Pinks Parlour, in Waterloo Square, won the Best of Flavour award for its Pistachio ice cream at the National Ice Cream Championships 2021.

The Pistachio also took first place in the Open Flavour Class, while its Vegan Pina Colada won the Alternative Class.

Katy Alston, owner and founder of Pinks, said: “I’m so delighted to have won. When we first opened we could only offer ice lollies to our customers who were dairy intolerant – now we have won an award for our Vegan Pina Colada!

Katy Alston with her son Henri and their awards for Pinks Parlour

“Bognor Regis is a wonderful place full of lovely people and we’re honoured to be making our wonderful homemade gelato ice cream for them.”

Former ice cream van maestro Katy decided to expand in 2019 by opening her first parlour with her daughter Georgia Alston, investing in the newest equipment to make the finest gelato ice cream they could.

They learned best practice and recipes from colleagues in the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) and their travels around Italy.

The championships, run by the ICA, the sector’s UK trade association, are normally held at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate, with hundreds of products submitted across 13 categories.

This year, however, a virtual awards night was help last Tuesday to celebrate the best ice cream across the country.

Zelica Carr, ICA chief executive, said: “The ICA decided that despite lockdowns and severe restrictions on trading we needed to show our sectors resilience by continuing with these annual awards.

“I want to thank all those who entered and our dedicated panel of judges who tasted the entries and selected winners in a socially distanced and Covid secure procedure at our head office.”

“Congratulations to Katy and her team. There was very stiff competition in all the categories so to win three times is a big achievement.”

Ice cream parlours and ice cream vans have been hard hit by the pandemic, losing a total of £289million in income in 2020, according to a survey conducted by the ICA in March.

To support the ice cream industry as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic the ICA has created The Great British Ice Cream Staycation campaign, in which Pinks Parlour is participating.

For more information on Pinks Parlour visit www.pinksparlour.co.uk

