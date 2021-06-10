Ardingly Antiques Fair returns to South of England Showground this month
Ardingly Antiques Fair is back at the South of England Showground on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 22-23).
Most stalls will be outside this year with larger stands than usual and there will be a one-way system in place to let people browse vintage items safely.
The more delicate antiques will be hosted inside.
The event is run by International Antiques and Collectors Fairs and offers unusual, quirky and rare items.
A spokesman added: “If you are simply looking for an ethical way to shop furniture, clothing, garden decor or pieces of art for the home, Ardingly is the place for you.”
Visit www.iacf.co.uk/ardingly to buy tickets.