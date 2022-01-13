The largest antiques fair in the south of England regularly attracts thousands of collectors, vintage enthusiasts and those looking for some interior design inspiration.

There will be plenty of stalls inside and outside, and visitors can find high quality antiques, decorative items, artists pieces, vintage clothing and much more.

All the stallholders are professional business owners and antiques dealers.

Ardingly Antiques Fair of 2022 takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 18-19).

Tickets are available at www.iacf.co.uk/ardingly and at the door.

Tuesday 9am-5pm costs £20 per person.

Wednesday 8am-4pm costs £5 per person, (Tuesday ticket allows entry on Wednesday as well).