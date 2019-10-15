Sian Ellis, business development specialist, said: “We managed to clear several bags of rubbish, which was predominately plastic, and also cleared the area where two swans and cygnets have made their home. It was great for the apprentices to be able to give back to the local community and help clean up the local beaches and surrounding area.” Tungsten Training Centre offers apprenticeships and courses in the electrical and plumbing and gas industry.
Apprentices help clean up Southwick beach
Apprentices took to the beach in Southwick to help clear rubbish, as a way of giving back to the community. The team of electrical apprentices from Tungsten Training Centre, in George Street, Southwick, took to the beach last Monday. As well as cleaning up the beach, they collected litter on the way as they crossed over the lock gates at Shoreham Port.
