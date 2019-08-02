American-themed Horsham restaurant could be demolished and replaced with flats

Plans to demolish the Smith & Western restaurant in Horsham and replace it with 23 flats have been submitted to the district council.

The restaurant has been in North Parade for 25 years but business has been ‘a challenge’ recently, according to the application.

Artist's impression of what the new flats could look like

The owners now hope to move the restaurant into the town centre, with the current site being used for a 3.5-storey block of one, two and three-bedroom flats.

Eight of the homes will be affordable and the building itself will be similar in height to the neighbouring Tulip Court, on North Parade, and Delancey Court, on Wimblehurst Road.

A design statement from RDJW Architects said: “The owners of the Smith & Western Restaurant, Mr & Mrs Tommy Cox, have been present on this site for 25 years since its conversion from a public house.

“They have found trading on this site a challenge in recent years, due to its location away from the centre of the town.

“They are currently actively looking at possible sites within the town centre to relocate the restaurant to.”

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/19/1527.

The council has also received an application to build four to six homes on greenfield land in Cowfold have been submitted to Horsham District Council.

The applicant has asked for permission in principle to build the houses on a 0.7 hectare site along Brook Hill.

‘Permission in principle’ was introduced last year and is a new route to planning permission for small developments. It first looks at whether a site is suitable for development before then considering the technical details.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/19/1547.