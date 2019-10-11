A new Horsham town centre takeaway is ‘coming soon’

Fans of Indian food can rejoice as Horsham is set for a new takeaway.

Indish Indian takeaway has put up signs in the former Domino’s building in 41 Springfield Road.

Indish is 'coming soon' to Horsham

The popular pizza chain has now moved to 45-57 in the same road.

Posters in the window say the eatery is coming soon and is looking for delivery drivers.

Indish has been approached for comment.

Read more: Police in hunt for man after Crawley stabbing

The takeaway is in the former Domino's Horsham building

Read more: Southwater councillors targeted by ‘nasty’ comments

Read more: TV MasterChef helps judge special jam-making contest