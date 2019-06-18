69 jobs axed as major retailer to close stores across Sussex

A major retailer will be axing 69 jobs as it closes branches in Sussex.

ProCook announced the closure of its subsidiary, kitchenware retailer Steamer Trading, earlier this month but the firm has now confirmed the number of job losses.

ProCook says a total of 69 positions will be axed across the brand, with eight branches to close.

A spokesman said: “We’re looking at around 69 job losses across the closing eight stores with an additional ten from the Steamer Trading head office.”

But ProCook said more than 100 jobs will be transferred to ProCook branches.

He added: “We’re saving around 134 jobs by transferring the remaining 13 stores to ProCook stores with the potential of a few transfers to those new stores for some of the 69.”