2,887 jobs at risk as Bonmarché appoints administrators – here are the Sussex shops that could be at risk

Women’s fashion retailer Bonmarché has appointed administrators.

Helen Connolly, chief executive, said she had made the decision with “deep regret and sadness”, and blamed tough High Street trading conditions, and the Brexit delay, the BBC reports.

Bonmarche in Bognor. Picture:''Google Street View

The Yorkshire-based chain, which specialises in clothing for the over-50s, employs 2,887 people.

Its 18 shops will remain open while a buyer is sought for the chain, the BBC has reported.

Here are the Sussex shops that could be at risk:

Worthing

85/91 Montague St, Worthing BN11 3BN

Littlehampton

57 High St, Littlehampton BN17 5EJ

Bognor Regis

1 London Rd, Bognor Regis PO21 1PQ

Crawley

11/13 Queensway, Crawley RH10 1EB

Horsham

44/45 West St, Horsham RH12 1PP

Burgess Hill

Market Place, Burgess Hill RH15 9NP

Hove

97 George St, Hove BN3 3YE

Eastbourne

The Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, BN21 3NW

Hastings

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, 38/41, Hastings TN34 1PH

Bexhill

38-41 Priory Meadow, Bexhill on Sea, TN34 1PH