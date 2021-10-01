Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis in Worthing

Tim Vine

Spokeswoman Amanda Emery said: “Following a one-off sell-out show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, Tim Vine is bringing Plastic Elvis to your town.

“Backed by an amazing five-piece, The High Noon Band, Plastic Elvis will shake, smoulder and try to control his hair. In the end, he’ll break your heart as he belts out some of the King’s greatest hits, with special guests John Archer as Big Buddy Holly, and song-writing legend David Martin who wrote four songs for the real Elvis.

“Tim Vine is a comedian who has performed numerous sell-out shows in the UK and beyond. His six stand-up DVDs include the latest tour Sunset Milk Idiot, which came out at Christmas 2018. His vast wealth of material has been preserved in books such as The Biggest Ever Tim Vine Joke Book and The Tim Vine Bumper Book of Silliness.