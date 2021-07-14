The Woman in Black is at Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

The Woman In Black

Producer Peter Wilson said: “The Woman in Black is a now iconic piece of British theatre, offering a masterclass in storytelling, direction and performing, whether on tour across the United Kingdom or in the West End.

“Young people are amongst the most loyal supporters of The Woman in Black, and they have suffered significantly from the absence of art and entertainment throughout the past year.

“With this in mind, we are pleased to be offering younger audience members free and reduced-price tickets in the West End and some touring venues. We cannot wait to bring The Woman in Black to you all again.”

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black.

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep…

Susan Hill is delighted to see it back on the road, a vital first step for the theatre.

“The first obvious thing is that over a year of theatre closure has been hardest on actors and theatre backstage and front of house staff, and the production companies and everyone else who keeps them going.

“The Woman in Black closed overnight in four venues, including the UK tour which affected a great many people.

“People love live theatre. There’s something special about it which you can’t get from Netflix or YouTube. The Woman in Black has a lot of young people in its audiences, many have whom have never been inside a theatre or to a play and it bowls them over. I hope, indeed I know, that it introduces many to a lifetime of theatre-going which makes me and made Stephen Mallatratt very proud. So, I hope that with the return of The Woman in Black as it tours across the country and reopens in London, we will see the return of young people to the theatre, finding something special there to enjoy and discover.

“Fortunately, I was writing quite a long new book during lockdown. Writers are always locked down in one sense so it was fine. The first lockdown was easy as the weather was so beautiful, and I have lots of garden and meadows around me. The second was tougher as it was cold and dark and everyone was fed up, but I am very aware was in a much better position than many, and grateful for that.”

Robert Goodale returns to the role of Arthur Kipps, having played the part during the 2019-2020 tour of The Woman in Black. Robert’s other theatre credits include How To Act at the National Theatre of Scotland, Dr Faustus at Shakespeare’s Globe, the national tours of Festen and The Taming of the Shrew and The Rivals, The Comedy of Errors, Romeo and Juliet, School for Scandal and Cyrano De Bergerac with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Robert’s television and film credits include the BBC’s Births, Marriages and Deaths, Holby City, McMafia and ITV’s Doc Martin and Midsomer Murders.