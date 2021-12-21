The Snow Queen sets her sights on Crawley

The Snow Queen plays Crawley

When her friend is stolen by the cold hearted Snow Queen, Gerda must find the strength and courage to travel across the lands to save him.

An array of characters along the way will guide and aid her journey but can Gerda bring the warmth of summer back to her friend?

Presented by This is My Theatre and Parkwood Productions, with live music, song and characters all ages will love, this beautiful adaptation will warm hearts this Christmas, the venue promises.