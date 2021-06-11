The circus comes to Crawley

Circus Starr

Spokeswoman Sarah Hall said: “Their annual indoor performances were due to take place in January but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus. Now they are excited to bring back their inclusive event with Covid-19 prevention measures in place.

“This year’s show promises to make you feel like You’re A Starr At Circus Starr as an array of circus talent takes to the stage.

“Ring Mistress Rosalia Morales proudly presents a skilled troupe featuring contortionist Liana Marquez and foot juggling from Mariska Gandey.

“But that’s not all as a performance from hilarious clown Chico Rico promises to bring some much needed fun and laughter to those most vulnerable in the community.

“The not-for-profit organisation holds their events especially for children who are underprivileged or have additional learning needs.”

Fundraising director Michelle Crossley cannot wait for the tour to begin. “It is fantastic that we are finally able to share our magical show with families throughout the UK. We are so proud to be able hold an event that can bring the community together in these difficult times.

“It is thanks to the support of generous businesses in the area who fund the tickets that this event is able to go ahead, and that disadvantaged families can enjoy a day out together for free.”

The shows will be held at 4.45pm and 7pm at The Hawth on Saturday, June 12.

Circus Starr have been touring the UK with their accessible shows for the past 34 years.

The organisation runs purely on donations from businesses in each area that they visit. To make a donation call 01260 288690 or email [email protected] .