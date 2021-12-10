The Company in rehearsal for CFYT's Pinocchio 2021 (C) Richard Gibbons
The Company in rehearsal for CFYT's Pinocchio 2021 (C) Richard Gibbons

Take a look inside Chichester's Pinocchio rehearsals

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre’s production of Pinocchio returns to the city this Christmas.

By Phil Hewitt
Friday, 10th December 2021, 12:09 pm
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 12:42 pm

Last year’s Pinocchio was cut short when lockdown descended on Christmas Eve. But it is back again for 2021 and aiming to complete its run. In these images you can take a look inside the Pinocchio rehearsals. All photos by Richard Gibbons. Pinocchio is at Chichester Festival Theatre from December 18-January 1. Tickets from the CFT.

Geppetto the boatmaker tosses aside a piece of wood; it’s only good for the fire. To his amazement, a voice answers him back. Geppetto picks up the wood and begins to carve – and a small wooden boy is revealed. A puppet which he names Pinocchio.

1.

Alex Webb in rehearsal for CFYT's Pinocchio 2021 (C) Richard Gibbons

Photo Sales

2.

Honami Davies in rehearsal for CFYT's Pinocchio 2021 (C) Richard Gibbons

Photo Sales

3.

Lauren Foord and members of the company

Photo Sales

4.

4The company in rehearsal for CFYT's Pinocchio 2021 (C) Richard Gibbons

Photo Sales
ChichesterChichester Festival Youth TheatreChichester Festival Theatre
Next Page
Page 1 of 6