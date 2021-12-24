Pinocchio reveals "a true star in the making"

Pinocchio - photo by Manuel Harlan

I must confess I had a sinking feeling at the announcement that the main festive show at our most festive of theatres was to be a rerun of last year's Pinocchio.

It seemed even the Festival Theatre had fallen victim to TV's 'another chance to see' culture.

In 2020, the show only managed 11 live performances before another lockdown brought it to a shuddering halt, whereafter it was streamed.

But I need not have feared.

Last year's show was terrific - not least because of the appalling restrictions that had afflicted everyone in its construction.

This new version - by what must be the best youth theatre in the world - simply dazzles.

It's one and a half hours of non-stop music and fun - slick, sharp and a joy.

There is none of the Disney music that some of us grew up with - but this whole new adaptation by Anna Ledwich and music by Tom Brady has enough of the original story to merge familiarity with an innovative foot-tapping dimension.

When the youth cast is as good as this, it is almost churlish to list some without the others.

But I am going to name check Lewis Renninson who was in the title role on the press night.

Lewis is a true star in the making - a fabulous singing voice and a magnetic stage presence. Bravo!

Great performances too that are worthy of a call out from Fairy Funmi Ayaji; Geppetto Spencer Dixon; Cricket Honami Davies and Madam Silversaw played by Ella O'Keeffe.

If anyone - can there be anyone? - who is unfamiliar with the story, this is the tale of kindly but lonely carpenter and toy maker Geppetto who longs for a child of his own.

When his puppet Pinocchio comes to life thanks to the magic of the Fairy, we embark on the wooden child's many adventures as he faces the competing challenges of good and bad aided by the cricket who is his conscience.

Whenever he tells a lie his nose grows a little longer.

Well my nose remains firmly at its original length when I tell you this is a masterpiece.

Don't miss it - and find out if our hero conquers his demons to become a 'real boy' by the grand finale.