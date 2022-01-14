Not really so Fantastically Great at Chichester Festival Theatre

Fantastically Great Women, credit Pamela Raith Photography

We all need heroes to inspire us in life - especially when we are young and facing some anguished decisions.

So with perfect timing in the gloomiest of months, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World has landed in Chichester.

A girl, Jade (played on press night by Nielle Springer) is at a crossroads in her young life and is determined to run away with her teddy bear during a school trip to a museum.

But as she hides in a section of the building closed to the public she meets some of the greatest women in history - everyone from Amelia Earhart to Jane Austen - and they encourage and inspire her to follow her dream.

The production is knitted together with a non-stop selection of foot tapping numbers.

This is not a great drama. The music is instantly forgettable. There is scant evidence of the ferocious hard work and personal sacrifice that many of these women made to become the legends that they are.

But the audience thoroughly enjoyed themselves and wow, Nielle Springer is simply brilliant.

Children will love this show and one or two parents may even get caught up in the magic too.