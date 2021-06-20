Noisy Kids: Heroes & Villains at the Hawth - review
It's so good to be back.
The Hawth has been back open for a few weeks now but this was my first visit back.
It was so great to walk through the foyer once and be directed to my seat. And although I understand it needs to be back at full capacity - it is nice to seats free all around you.
In some respect, it wasn't really important what the show was. I would have been happy to see anything considering the length of time we have gone without live entertainment.
But the Royal Philharmonic's Noisy Kids: Heroes and Villains was a hugely entertaining show.
A compere, a conductor and eight incredible musicians kept the socially-distanced families entertained for 75 minutes.
Each musician was dressed up accordingly - although I was rather confused by Mr Peaky Blinder (as I think most of the children in the audience were too!).
But seeing Spider-man play the trumpet, Princess Leia playing the flute and Cruella de Vil playing the violin was a lot of fun. It wasn't just music from films and it was great to hear Ravel's Bolero and the Danse Macabre played in such a fun way.
There was lots of audience participation as we built the music for the finale.
It was a gentle re-entry to the world of live entertainment at the Hawth but it was hugely enjoyable and I can't wait to be back there.
When we get to see shows like Waitress, School of Rock, Chicago and more back on that wonderful Hawth stage, it will be an absolute joy - and I won't even mind if I am not sitting next to an empty seat.