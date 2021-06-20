Noisy Kids: Heroes & Villains at the Hawth - review

The Hawth has been back open for a few weeks now but this was my first visit back.

It was so great to walk through the foyer once and be directed to my seat. And although I understand it needs to be back at full capacity - it is nice to seats free all around you.

In some respect, it wasn't really important what the show was. I would have been happy to see anything considering the length of time we have gone without live entertainment.

But the Royal Philharmonic's Noisy Kids: Heroes and Villains was a hugely entertaining show.

A compere, a conductor and eight incredible musicians kept the socially-distanced families entertained for 75 minutes.

Each musician was dressed up accordingly - although I was rather confused by Mr Peaky Blinder (as I think most of the children in the audience were too!).

The RPO doing Heroes and Villains at the Hawth

But seeing Spider-man play the trumpet, Princess Leia playing the flute and Cruella de Vil playing the violin was a lot of fun. It wasn't just music from films and it was great to hear Ravel's Bolero and the Danse Macabre played in such a fun way.

There was lots of audience participation as we built the music for the finale.

It was a gentle re-entry to the world of live entertainment at the Hawth but it was hugely enjoyable and I can't wait to be back there.