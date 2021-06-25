Lewes Live Lit returns to the live stage

Prison Dialogues © Sara Roque Peres

New Poetry: Martina Evans & Sonya Smith will be in the All Saints Centre, Lewes on Tuesday, June 29 at 7.45pm.

LLL’s artistic director Mark C Hewitt promised “two great poets with new books published during the last few months of lockdown.

“Beguiling Irish poet Martina Evans brings her latest collection American Mules to LLL’s first event in Lewes for over 16 months, plus much-admired Sussex poet Sonya Smith’s Every Robin I Never Quite Saw with her captivating debut collection that wowed its Zoom audience at an online launch in February.”

Tickets: £8 advance/£10 door. Details and tickets online from www.leweslivelit.co.uk

Next up is Prison Dialogues, Friday, July 2, 8pm, also at All Saints Centre, Lewes.

Following a successful run at Brighton Fringe Festival, the night is a chance to see this compelling new play written and directed by Mark.

“Prison Dialogues consists of interweaving male and female dialogues set in the everyday of prison. Surreal, sweary and fun, the play features two men and three women bantering their way through a playful exploration of life’s existential questions.”

The work is inspired by Mark’s observations, over-hearings and interactions while working as co-director of the Penned Up prison literature festivals, recognised in The Big issue’s list of Top 100 Changemakers in 2020.

The play is performed by Leann O’Kasi, Sarah J Lewis, Araba Jane, Connor Mills and Sonny Jaiteh, with incidental music by composer Peter Copley.