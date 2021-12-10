Julian Clary, Stephen Mulhern, Les Dennis and Charlie Brooks - 19 pictures of Hawth pantomimes from years gone by

Every year the panto production just seems to get better and better - and we are sure this year's will be no different.

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffat is this year's star of Cinderella, which starts tonight (Friday, December 10).

You can book tockets by visiting https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth/Show/d7a90481-8c61-eb11-aa0c-a9cd2f90d58e/cinderella.

We thought we would have a look back at Hawth pantos and the stars who have performed from year's gone by, including Julian Cary, Steve McFadden and Charlie Brooks.

Which one was your favourite?

2007 Kellie Shirley as Snow White at the Hawth

2009 Hawth Panto Cinderella is played by Vicky Longley and The Ugly Sisters are Verucca played by Steven Kynman and Hernia played by Stephen Carlile.

2019 Charlie Brooks played Queen Rat in 2019

2009 Julian Clary played Dandini in Cinderella