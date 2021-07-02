Guildford Fringe Festival gets under way

Nick Wyschna

Booking is now open at GuildfordFringeFestival.com for more than 60 arts events.

Set up by managing director Nick Wyschna in 2013, Guildford’s largest independent multi-arts festival is an open-access celebration featuring theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events. Festival venues this year include Clandon Wood Nature Reserve, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre The Back Room of the Star Inn, The Keep Pub, The Guildhall and the historic town centre of Guildford.

Nick said: “Gag House Comedy Superstars kick off the Festival at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on July 2 delivering some of the UK’s best stand-up comedy with headliner Rich Hall. The weeks to follow offer the chance for audiences to catch familiar faces, local talent, new writing and perennial classics.

“Highlights of this year’s free fringe include an al fresco performance of Opera on the Balcony outside the Guildhall, Guildford’s Rock Choir, Surrey Fringe Chorus and Colour with Guildford in Bloom.”

Nick added: “It feels great to be talking about Guildford Fringe Festival once again after having to cancel it in 2020. It’s been a tough year but let’s focus on the positives. We were fortunate enough to be awarded a cultural recovery grant from Arts Council England which gives us a blanket of security when it comes to planning. Throughout July, audiences can be immersed in theatrical energy whatever events they choose to come and see. The participating artists, producers and venues have had a tough year. Come and celebrate with them and support the arts at the same time.

“As well as ACE, I would like to thank Chapters Financial, Guildford Borough Council, Experience Guildford, Guildford Arts and Churchmill Accountants for sponsoring this year’s Guildford Fringe Festival and for helping us put Guildford back on the map as a cultural hub.”