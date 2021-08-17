Fashion historian and writer Amber Butchart heads to Worthing

amber butchart by fanni williams

The book traces the relationship between maritime dress and the fashionable wardrobe, uncovering stories, tracking the trends and tracing the evolution of the style back to its roots in our seafaring past. From the birth of naval uniform in the 18th century to the lavish embellishment of McQueen and Givenchy, officer style plays with ideas of power, wealth and spectacular adornment. the sailor look has been popular since it first entered the realm of fashion in the second half of the 19th century.

In this talk you will find out about the origins of naval uniform and why it continues to provide inspiration for the fashion world.

Amber Butchart is a writer and broadcaster who specialises in the cultural and political history of textiles and dress. She is the author of five books on the history and culture of clothing, and is a regular public lecturer, speaking at institutions from the Tate to the V&A, and from Dubai to Melbourne, Dallas, Florence and Hangzhou. Amber also researches and presents documentaries for TV and radio, including A Stitch in Time, a six-part series for BBC Four that fused biography, art and the history of fashion to explore the lives of historical figures through the clothes they wore.