Charlotte Glasson Trio joins Poetry & Jazz Café at Festival of Chichester

Charlotte Glasson

Raine and James both have new poetry collections recently published.

Event organiser Barry Smith said: “Drawing upon her Romani family heritage, Raine’s poems have made a big splash in recent times. She was profiled on the Romani Arts website for International Women’s Day as a high achieving Romani artist and was featured in a documentary film called Stories from the Hop Yards.

“Her debut pamphlet, Apple Water – Povel Panni is published by the Hedgehog Press.

“Her new collection, The Talking Stick: O Pookering Cosh, is due from top Irish publishers Salmon in 2022.

“She was born in the Welsh Valleys and is half Romani with Welsh and Irish ancestry.

“Raine worked for many years in the West End and London Fringe as an actress and dancer before touring both England and Ireland with her own dance troupe and working with top artists including Chas & Dave and Tommy Cooper.

“She also taught theatre and movement at a number of drama schools.

“Joining Raine on the poetry bill is James Simpson, who is a Jerwood/Arvon Award Winner and a prizewinner in the Thomas Hardy Society’s Poetry Competition.

“He has collaborated with the artist and printmaker Carolyn Trant on the artist’s book, Hunting the Wren (Parvenu/Actaeon Press) which was purchased by the British Library. They have also worked together on The Untenanted Room (Agenda Editions). James’ powerful folk ballad, inspired by his daughter’s dream, The Rhyme of the Reddleman’s Daughter, features on the Hedgehog Press list.”

Barry added: “Lively jazz is a key part of the evening. This year’s performers are the Charlotte Glasson Trio, featuring multi-instrumentalist Charlotte and legendary guitarist, Chris Spedding.

“Chris had a hit single with Motor Bikin’ and has performed with Elton John, Bryan Ferry and Paul McCartney, as well as featuring on Jeff Wayne’s iconic recording of The War of the Worlds.

“With a line-up like this, jazz lovers can be assured of enjoying the very best of today’s jazz.”

Other poets booked to read include Bloodaxe poet Stephanie Norgate, Ted Hughes Award winner Maggie Sawkins, Barry Smith, Joan Secombe and other South Downs favourites.

The brand-new Poetry & All That Jazz 2021 magazine, published by the South Downs Poetry Festival, will also be launched at the event, featuring poets including Frieda Hughes, Penelope Shuttle, Kevin Higgins and Louis de Bernieres alongside local writers.

Barry added: “The Poetry and Jazz Café is always one of the most popular events of the Festival of Chichester and it is definitely advisable to book in advance to make sure of a seat.”

The Poetry & Jazz Café, Thursday, June 24, 7.30pm (doors 7pm), Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester. Tickets £15 from the Novium, 01243 816525 or 775888.

www.thenovium.org/boxoffice.