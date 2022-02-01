A sexy and sophisticated night out at the Hawth with Chicago the Musical - review

Sassy. Sexy, Seductive. Sensual. Sinuous. Sophisticated. Slinky.

I would add two more - Simply Sensational.

And, just maybe, 'simply' is the more pertinent of the two words. Because almost everything about this show is simple.

Darren Day 'Billy Flynn' and The Company. Photo Tristram Kenton

The choreography, the set, the lighting and the outfits are so simple, but boy, do they work. The Oscar-winning film version, is big, brash and glamorous - the stage version is almost the polar opposite.

Yes, the songs and the characters are the same but the stage version is minimal, intimate and, as I said, simply sensational.

Saying the choreography is simple may sound like a criticism. It's not. The Fosse-inspired routines are intricate, slinky, sexy but they are made to look so simple and that is the beauty of the show.

Djalenga Scott 'Velma Kelly' and The Company. Photo Tristram Kenton

Coronation Street's Faye Brookes shines as Roxie Hart and Djalenga Scott puts in a wonderfully physical performance as Velma Kelly - her kicks in I Can't Do It Alone are a sight to behold.

Sinitta has fun as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton and Harrison Wilde, who stepped in as understudy for Joel Montague, as Amos Hart did a great job and nailed my personal favourite song Mr Cellophane.

But the star of the show - apart form the dance routines - was Darren Day as Billy Flynn, he added a bit class to proceedings and had great fun during We Both Reached for the Gun and Razzle Dazzle.

I should also mention the band, who are on stage for the whole and are like an extra character.

It really is a razzle dazzle of a show and if you are looking for a sassy and sexy night out, this is the show for you.