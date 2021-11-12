‘A Call To Peace’- A review of The Poppy Red by Parkwood Productions at the Hawth

The Poppy Red is a powerful and poignant play written by the talented Ethan Taylor and directed by the equally magnificent Sarah Slator. One of the stand out elements of the performance was the intimacy of the stage as it felt that the characters were talking directly to the audience.

The original story was based on John MacCrae’s 1915 poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ and is centred around the story of the poem’s creation, but also showed the tireless work of Anna Guerin and Moina Micheal to help campaign for the victims of the Great War.

The Poppy Red at The Hawth Studio, Fri 12 November 7.45pm, Sat 13 November 3pm & 7.45pm. Box Office: 01293 553636 (12noon - 4pm) | hawth.co.uk

Through their hard work and determination, the legacy of the poppy lives on.

The cast was a personal highlight of the play for me and the individual performances of each of them were so immersive that I felt I was experiencing the war myself.

I have to applaud the singing of Simon Stallard because his gallic tones felt authentic to the marching songs heard in the trenches. Also, a special mention to the young actors from the community cast who represented The Hawth proudly.

Hats off to the production team as they created an authentic feel throughout the play with the use of props, wardrobe and scenery. I particularly enjoyed the lighting design and the use of fog.

The Poppy Red at The Hawth Studio, Fri 12 November 7.45pm, Sat 13 November 3pm & 7.45pm. Box Office: 01293 553636 (12noon - 4pm) | hawth.co.uk

The Poppy Red is definitely a play that I will be remembering for a long time to come. Top marks for the team.