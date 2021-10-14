And on his return to Three Bridges Primary School, he and Nadiya had a message for all the Strictly fans in Crawley. You can watch the video message above.

This week's theme on the hit BBC show is School Disco so Dan wanted to show Nadiya where he grew up and where he first hit the dancefloor at the Gales Drive School.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova at Three Bridges Primary School

The 44-year-old BBC Breakfast presenter told the Crawley Observer: "This is a large slice of my childhood. I came to this school.

"My first school disco was in the assembly hall that we have been in today. I bringing my professional partner Nadiya Bychkova to the school because we are doing a school disco theme this week and we are doing a Cha Cha Cha to MC Hammer, which played at my first school disco.

"This is like going back in time. When I first went to a school disco, I was tall and awkward and uncomfortable and didn't dance. Now is my chance to put it right."

The pair got to meet the children at Three Bridges Primary School in their assembly hall and they all had a dance. You will be able to see the footage on Saturday night's show

So why MC Hammer this week? Dan said: "I had a whole list of songs that I was interested in and as soon as I mentioned that one, Nadiya was like 'yes'."

Nadiya promised fans it will be a fun dance.