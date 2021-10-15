The Korean show is set to become the most popular programme ever on Netflix and tells the story of hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize - but the stakes are deadly.

And now Spotted's Daniel Armstrong is holding a Squid Game event which will raise money for their festive appeal. He said: "We are doing it to have a bit of a laugh and raise awareness and funds for our Christmas Appeal."

Entry fee is £20, half of which goes to the Christmas Gift appeal.

Players can register by emailing [email protected] or they can pop into the office on Saturday October 16 (20 Brighton Road RH10 6AA) between 10am and 1pm.

Players must be over 18. Games will be played on a Sunday between 3pm and 6pm starting on Sunday October 24, only registered players will know location of game.

Games will be streamed LIVE on the Spotted Crawley page. Registration closes Tuesday October 19 at 6pm.