The volunteer lifeboat crew of Selsey RNLI featured in the first episode of the popular BBC documentary, Saving Lives at Sea, last month.

Now in its sixth series, the ten-part documentary showcases the lifesaving work of the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards from around the UK and Ireland.

"[There is] another chance to see Selsey Lifeboat and some of our crew on TV," the RNLI Selsey Lifeboat Station announced today.

"Saving Lives at Sea, is on tonight at 8pm BBC2, as a station we featured four weeks ago, with our D class Inshore lifeboat, with that dramatic rescue of a father and his two young children on local sandbank Kirk Arrow,

"This week is another chance to see Selsey Lifeboat in action with the Shannon class ALB lifeboat."

In tonight's episode, the crew go to the aid of a diver with suspected decompression sickness, commonly known as 'the bends'.

This life-endangering condition requires urgent hospital treatment so the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R175 from Lee on Solent was also involved. The Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team secured the landing site at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester.

RNLI Selsey press officer, and former lifeboatman, Max Gilligan said the TV appearances 'boost morale' among the crew.

"It does make a difference," he said. "It's a good boost to the station and personnel.