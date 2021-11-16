News you can trust since 1853

What do comedians do about the pandemic?

University of Chichester students return with double bill

And the band played on

Brighton stage chaos as The Play That Goes Wrong hits town

Marvel actor and dancer from Sussex talks about his experience on Eternals - video

Land and Sea is new Chichester exhibition

Chichester's Private Lives: "We are the oldest people that have ever done this play"

Audiences are "more demanding" post-pandemic - Omid Djalili

Saaj Raja, who was born and raised in Crawley , appears as a Bollywood dancer in a scene alongside Marvel’s first-ever South Asian hero Kingo, played by Pakistani-American comedian, actor and screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani.