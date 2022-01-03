Finding "joy and purpose in life again" after depression

“The thing is, depression is an epidemic in our society. It’s an invisible wound that is easily ignored, and through this book I hope to change that stigma to get people the help they need. And chances are, most readers have experienced, are experiencing, or know someone with mental health issues. That’s why this book targets readers looking for help or readers that just want to comprehend depression in a safe manner. I wanted to make the subject matter accessible to both audiences.

“I was afraid to tell this story for a long time. I knew I wanted to help others suffering in the same manner as I did, but I wasn’t sure how to approach it. I think what finally spurred me to take the step was a lengthy Facebook post where I detailed my experiences and frustrations. Originally, I just wanted to catch up my friends and work colleagues why I suddenly dropped my whole life to embark on my healing journey. And then that post sort of went viral. Everyone was sharing it and leaving supportive and encouraging comments. Family and friends and strangers around the globe were reaching out, and even mental health organisations wanted to spread my story. It also surprised me just how many people could relate to my circumstances. It became this turning point where I realised I could talk about depression and all its stigmas through writing, and in the process, reach those people who need to hear it. I’ll be honest, writing it was difficult. This wasn’t an issue I could skirt around, so it took time to build up the courage to be honest with both readers and myself. Fortunately, I find myself in a better place where I can look back on my life and reflect on those feelings as a way to help others identify warning symptoms and signs and thoughts. By avoiding these feelings, we only end up burying them deeper inside us, which is why I start the book with that philosophy in mind: invite the readers in for an open conversation...”