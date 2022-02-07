Sussex exhibition highlights work of war artist

Gallery director Chantelle Rountree said: “Gordon has written a book about his years working as an official war artist for the British and Dutch Royal Marines and Special Forces. Fully illustrated with all his paintings from the many military engagements he accompanied abroad, this book and the original artworks will be exhibited by Rountree Tryon Galleries in Petworth from February 8-19.

“Gordon worked alongside elite military units in Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq and Eritrea from 1997 to 2007 and has written a full account of his experiences, to accompany the watercolour and oil paintings he produced in the field.”

Chantelle added: “It continues to be our pleasure to represent Gordon’s work. These works are so important at helping us empathise and understand what war means to those who are part of it.

Rushmer - The Burning of Gornji Vacuf

“It may come as a surprise to many of his collectors, who are more familiar with his bucolic landscapes, to encounter the harrowing realities of war and gain a rare and moving insight into Gordon’s double life. His work has contributed to the nation’s major war art collections and should not be missed in this one-off exhibition.