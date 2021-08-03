August special offer at Pallant House Gallery

Work by Ben Nicholson

Spokeswoman Sarah Jackson said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to see the gallery’s collection of modern art, including works by Pablo Picasso, Henry Moore, Tracey Emin and Barbara Hepworth – all for the price of a coffee and slice of cake.

“Your admission ticket lets you see everything, including the brilliant Masterpieces in Miniature: The 2021 Model Art Gallery, which features new miniature works by Grayson Perry, Damien Hirst, Edmund de Waal and more.

“All were specially commissioned by the Gallery for the new model art gallery, which is on display alongside two earlier model galleries. Together they feature works by some of the biggest names in British art in the 20th century. Make a day of it by having afternoon tea in the courtyard garden or browsing the gallery’s gift shop.